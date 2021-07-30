Sakuú develops 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery; additive manufacturing platform
30 July 2021
Sakuú Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), a developer of multi-process additive manufacturing (AM) technology, has produced a 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery (SSB) that equals or betters current lithium-ion batteries. (Earlier post.)
Sakuú has been developing its first-generation SSB battery technology alongside its additive manufacturing platform, set for commercial launch by the end of this year. These first-generation batteries comprise 30 sub-cells, utilize lithium-metal and a proprietary printed ceramic separator. The battery has been designed to use current industry standard cathode materials and can support even higher voltage cathodes in the future that could yield up to 25% more energy.
This makes the new battery suited for consumer, aerospace, and mobility applications, given its advantages in safety and energy density.
Sakuú is targeting to sample these batteries to its strategic partners in the late third quarter and its early access partners in the fourth quarter of this year.
We developed this first generation of SSBs to prove the viability of our battery technology in anticipation of the Sakuú 1000 advanced AM platform. Over the last year, we have improved our battery energy capacity by a factor of 100 and our volumetric energy efficiency over 12 times and are planning to begin volume production of the batteries in early 2022 to meet the needs of our strategic partners.—Robert Bagheri CEO and Founder, Sakuú
