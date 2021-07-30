Sakuú develops 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery; additive manufacturing platform

Sakuú Corporation (previously KeraCel Inc.), a developer of multi-process additive manufacturing (AM) technology, has produced a 3Ah lithium-metal solid-state battery (SSB) that equals or betters current lithium-ion batteries. (Earlier post.)





Sakuú has been developing its first-generation SSB battery technology alongside its additive manufacturing platform, set for commercial launch by the end of this year. These first-generation batteries comprise 30 sub-cells, utilize lithium-metal and a proprietary printed ceramic separator. The battery has been designed to use current industry standard cathode materials and can support even higher voltage cathodes in the future that could yield up to 25% more energy.

This makes the new battery suited for consumer, aerospace, and mobility applications, given its advantages in safety and energy density.

Sakuú is targeting to sample these batteries to its strategic partners in the late third quarter and its early access partners in the fourth quarter of this year.