Audi introduces longer range and AWD quattro versions of Q4 e-tron compact electric SUV

In April, Audi launched the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron (earlier post)—the first compact electric SUVs from the brand. Audi is now adding two new versions to the range—the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron, the model with the longest range in the series; and an all-wheel-drive version, the Q4 45 e-tron quattro. Both are available to order now.





Audi Q4 45 e-tron quattro

At up to 534 kilometers (332 miles) (WLTP), the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron offers the most range out of all of Audi’s electric models. The new all-wheel-drive model offers a range of up to 490 kilometers (304 miles) (WLTP), making it perfectly suitable for everyday use as well. The two versions are available to order now, with the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron starting at a base price including VAT of €49,500 (US$58,760) and the Q4 45 e-tron quattro listed at €50,900 (US$60,423).

In the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron, the rear axle is powered by an electric motor that delivers 150 kW (204 PS). The new quattro version uses two electric motors for its electric all-wheel drive. Together they deliver 195kW (265 PS) of maximum power—enough for a sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h, which is electronically limited.

Audi manufactures the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron with net-zero carbon emissions; this has now been officially confirmed through their successful certification as “carbon-neutral products” by the independent auditing company TÜV.

Audi ensures that carbon emissions along the supply chain, throughout the production process, and in logistics, among other areas, have been proportionately avoided or reduced through the use of electricity from renewable sources. This explicitly includes the production of the vehicles’ high-voltage battery. In addition, Audi goes further by offsetting unavoidable CO 2 -equivalent emissions through its support for internationally recognized carbon offsetting projects. —TÜV Nord

The production facility in Zwickau exclusively sources green power for production, and the battery cell suppliers are also under an obligation to only use energy from renewable sources in their production processes. Emissions that cannot currently be avoided are offset via carbon credits that fund climate change mitigation projects. These are certified by the non-profit organizations The Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard.This makes it possible to achieve complete carbon neutrality over the vehicle’s entire life cycle when it is simultaneously charged with green power during the utilization stage.

Furthermore, Audi works with its suppliers to systematically promote responsible practices in all of its vehicle projects. The company has been auditing its business partners using a sustainability rating developed in-house since 2017 in order to guarantee that production is carried out in a way that conserves resources and complies with social standards.