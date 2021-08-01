UK shortlists 8 projects for £15M for development of sustainable aviation fuel production

The UK Department for Transport has shortlisted 8 industry-led projects to receive a share of £15 million (US$21 million) in the Green Fuels, Green Skies (GFGS) competition for the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) production plants in the UK.

The shortlisted proposals include plants aiming to produce jet fuel from:

Combining carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere with hydrogen from water;

Alcohol derived from wastes;

Everyday household and commercial black bag rubbish; and

Sewage.

All selected projects have a clear potential to produce SAF capable of reducing emissions by more than 70% on a lifecycle basis when used in place of conventional fossil jet fuel.

The competition supports large-scale SAF production projects with their early-stage development. Research indicates that by 2040 the SAF sector could generate between £0.7 billion (US$1 billion) and £1.66 billion (US$2.3 billion) a year for the UK economy, with potentially half of this coming from the export of intellectual property and the provision of engineering services.

The industry could create between 5,000 and 11,000 green jobs, disproportionately in areas aligned with the leveling-up agenda. It could also increase UK fuel security.

The competition builds on the work of previous Department for Transport industry competitions, including the Advanced Biofuels Demonstration Competition (ABDC) and the ongoing Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition (F4C) with the aim of unlocking the future environmental and economic benefits an advanced fuels industry can bring to the UK.

It is being delivered with the support of Ricardo Energy and Environment and E4tech.

Shortlisted organizations: