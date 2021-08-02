Hydrogen-engined Corolla to enter Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis

Toyota Motor Corporation will enter a vehicle equipped with a developmental hydrogen-fueled engine at the five-hour-long Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis, which takes place from 31 July to 1 August 2021. The hydrogen engine is being developed as part of Toyota's efforts to realize a carbon-neutral mobility society.

Just as in the previous round, the vehicle will be entered under the ORC ROOKIE Racing banner, and Toyota President Akio Toyoda will participate in the race as the driver Morizo. By entering a hydrogen-powered vehicle that uses green hydrogen produced locally in Kyushu, Toyota intends to further strengthen the hydrogen-centered partnerships it enjoys with other industries in Kyushu.





Hydrogen engine Corolla races in the Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race

The hydrogen engine Corolla participated in its first race at the Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race, which took place at Fuji Speedway on 21 May, with the goal of accelerating the pace of development of its hydrogen engine. In the two or so months since the race, Toyota has implemented a number of improvements both to the car and to its related hydrogen infrastructure.

Improvements implemented over the last two or so months:

Abnormal combustion has been reduced, leading to improved performance (torque increased by approx. 15%);

Responsiveness—one of the merits of using a hydrogen engine—has been further improved.

Hydrogen refueling rates have been accelerated. (Approx. 40% improvement, from approx. 5 minutes to approx. 3 minutes)

Toyota now uses green hydrogen produced by FH2R as well as by Obayashi and Toyota Motor Kyushu.

By participating at Autopolis, Toyota hopes to identify any potential issues under tough conditions, and so accelerate the pace of its development. The company will also procure green hydrogen produced locally for local consumption,

Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R), a renewable energy-powered 10 MW-class hydrogen production unit, will provide approximately 50% pf the hydrogen for the Corolla; Obayashi: approximately 30%; and Toyota Motor Kyushu approx. 20%.

In Kokonoe Town, Oita Prefecture, Obayashi is engaged in a demonstration project for the integrated production of green hydrogen using geothermal power for the first time in Japan, and the supply of this green hydrogen to various customers.

Toyota Motor Kyushu is using hydrogen produced by solar power to fuel forklift trucks used in its plants and to light its facilities. It also supplies green hydrogen produced using solar power to Toyota’s hydrogen engine vehicles.