DOE to award up to $42.3M to support manufacturing innovations, including Li-ion battery manufacturing

Topic Area 1a: Efficiency Improvements to Drying Processes. Within this subtopic, DOE is seeking applicants that will develop novel drying systems for use in energy-intensive manufacturing applications. These novel systems can utilize a combination of pretreatments, mechanical dewatering, alternative heat and fuel sources, and/or other approaches to optimize energy performance and increase overall thermal efficiency while reducing carbon impacts. In addition to improved energy efficiency and carbon reduction, the proposed technology should deliver additional benefits such as increased throughput, improved product quality, and inherently safer and more reliable operation. All benefits should be detailed in the application and quantified, if possible. This subtopic would consider validation of promising lab-scale technologies by addressing key scale-up challenges and cost barriers.

Candidates should target novel drying processes that reduce energy consumption by at least 20% and reduce carbon intensity (ton of carbon dioxide (CO 2 )e/kg product) of the process by no less than 25%.