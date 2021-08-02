EDF and Nissan launch new commercial V2G service for EV fleets in the UK

EDF, through EDF Group subsidiary DREEV, has launched a new commercial charging service using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the UK, in partnership with Nissan. This means businesses can support the grid by consuming low carbon energy, and progress towards their net zero and decarbonization targets, whils reducing their costs.

The V2G technology developed by DREEV, which is a joint venture between EDF and Nuvve, allows for two-way energy flow; both recharging an EV’s battery when electricity is at its cheapest, and discharging excess energy to sell back into the grid.

The EDF V2G offer is available for fleet owners of Nissan’s LEAF and e-NV200 models and will allow fleet customers to achieve around £350 savings per charger each year, which equates to approximately 9,000 miles of driving charge per year.

Actual savings will be dependent on the customer’s tariff, EV usage and DNO connection. Assumed average electricity cost calculated at 11.54p/kWh and a fuel consumption of 0.33kWh/mile. EDF will carry out a bespoke study based on customers’ requirements and unique circumstances in order to provide a breakdown of estimated savings.

EDF’s V2G business solution includes:

The supply and installation of a two-way connected compact 11 kW charger capable of fully charging a Nissan LEAF, depending on the battery model, in just 3 hours and 30 minutes—50% faster than a standard charger—with integrated DREEV technology.

A dedicated DREEV smart phone application, to define the vehicles’ driving energy requirements, track their state of charge in real time, and control charging at any time.

The V2G business solution is now available in the UK.