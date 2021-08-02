Helbiz partners with Lightning eMotors to deploy electric vans for fleet management

Micro-mobility company Helbiz is exploring the electrification of its fleet with Lightning eMotors. Following the completion of the current pilot program, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD vans throughout Miami and Washington DC to manage its intra-urban operations. These zero-emission electric vehicles will replace the existing gas-powered vehicles that are used to pick up, transport and drop off Helbiz electric scooters and bikes across each city.





The new vehicles are capable of achieving 61 MPGe, compared to 13 MPG for gasoline-powered vans. They also include Lightning eMotors’ proprietary telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization and vehicle efficiencies, providing additional support for the drivers.

The vehicles being deployed by Helbiz are Lightning eMotors’ Class 3 cargo vans with 86 kWh of battery capacity and a proven range of 120-plus miles, offering peak power of 160 kW (equivalent 215 horsepower), and a torque rating of 994 N·m (733 lb-ft).

Lightning eMotors cargo vans are available in other specialty configurations, including passenger vans, cargo vans, ambulances, school buses and RVs. Assembly of the vehicles is performed at Lightning eMotors’ Loveland, Colorado facility.

Looking ahead, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning eMotors’ vans throughout each city in the United States in which it operates.

Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Helbiz operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world including Washington, DC, Alexandria, Arlington, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.