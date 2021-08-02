New dual-function SOFC catalyst support layer provides mechanical support and reforming

Researchers in China have developed a novel nickel-molybdenum (NiMo)-yttira-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) catalyst-layer supported tubular single cell for solid oxide fuel cells running on methane. The NiMo-YSZ layer provides dual functionality of mechanical support and reforming of methane. A paper on the work is published in the Journal of Power Sources

The catalyst layer efficiently converts the methane (CH 4 )/air mixture to active fuels (H2 and CO).





NiMo nano particles are incorporated into the porous YSZ support as the reforming layer. The researchers found that the optimum NiMo amount is 6–8 wt% in the layer. At 750 °C, the methane conversion reaches 90%, and the H 2 and CO yield could achieve 85% and 40%, respectively. T

The single cell presents a maximum power density of 354 mW cm−2 and good performance stability during 50 h operation in CH 4 /air.

