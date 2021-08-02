New dual-function SOFC catalyst support layer provides mechanical support and reforming

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 August 2021

Researchers in China have developed a novel nickel-molybdenum (NiMo)-yttira-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) catalyst-layer supported tubular single cell for solid oxide fuel cells running on methane. The NiMo-YSZ layer provides dual functionality of mechanical support and reforming of methane. A paper on the work is published in the Journal of Power Sources

The catalyst layer efficiently converts the methane (CH4)/air mixture to active fuels (H2 and CO).

NiMo nano particles are incorporated into the porous YSZ support as the reforming layer. The researchers found that the optimum NiMo amount is 6–8 wt% in the layer. At 750 °C, the methane conversion reaches 90%, and the H2 and CO yield could achieve 85% and 40%, respectively. T

The single cell presents a maximum power density of 354 mW cm−2 and good performance stability during 50 h operation in CH4/air.

  • Zhenxin Lin, Kai Zhao, Gang Cheng, Shuozhen Hu, Min Chen, Jun Li, Dongchu Chen, Qing Xu, Menglei Chang, Ogenko Volodymyr (2021) “Catalyst layer supported solid oxide fuel cells running on methane,” Journal of Power Sources doi: 10.1016/j.jpowsour.2021.230317

Posted on 02 August 2021 in Fuel Cells, Fuels, Hydrogen, Natural Gas

