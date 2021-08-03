US Army awards Cummins $87M contract to deliver the opposed-piston Advanced Combat Engine
03 August 2021
The US Army has awarded Cummins an $87-million contract to complete the development of the Advanced Combat Engine (ACE), a modular and scalable diesel engine solution, capable of hybridization, that uses innovative opposed-piston (OP) technology to provide leap-ahead capabilities in power density and heat rejection not available in the current marketplace. (Earlier post.)
Coupling our opposed-piston technology with Cummins’s robust engine design, manufacturing, and new product introduction capabilities allows us to create a high performing and reliable engine for military operations. Achates Power is pleased to continue to support Cummins as a key technology partner in creating the next generation of engines for combat vehicles.—Dave Crompton, President and CEO of Achates Power
The recently awarded Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract builds upon a competitive multi-year effort from the US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to develop transformational powertrain technology that is power dense, thermally efficient, modular, scalable, and affordable enough to enable the toughest mobility, survivability, and lethality vehicle requirements.
Furthermore, the OTA allows for transitioning the new technology into the next generation of vehicle programs ahead of the programs’ launch dates.
ACE’s innovative OP technology provides a 50% increase in power density, a 20% reduction in heat rejection, and 13% improved fuel efficiency when compared to today’s best in class combat engine. ACE’s flexible layout options allow the engine to be configured in 3 cylinder, 4 cylinder, and 6 cylinder arrangements to deliver power ranging from 750 to 1,500 horsepower.
ACE can be integrated into hybrid architectures enabling commonality, thereby eliminating the expensive logistical burden of having multiple combat powertrains and facilitating the incorporation of new electrified technologies.
We are excited to continue our valuable partnership with Cummins on the development of the Advanced Combat Engine (ACE); what’s under the hood of the Army Ground Vehicles is also what drives our team’s efforts at enhancing capability development. This project is a key part of our research and development work, and we see ACE as a potential enabler for both traditional and hybrid electric powertrains applicable to current and future combat vehicles.—Alfred Grein, Executive Director for Research & Technology Integration, US Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center
Nice to see this concept getting closer to production! The Germans got pretty far in the development of the OP concept already during WWII but they lost the war, as we know, and somehow, the industry lost interest in OP engines. Now Achates/Cummins are aiming to advance the technology one step further and it will be exciting to see the outcome.
Posted by: Peter_XX | 03 August 2021 at 04:26 AM
The Junkers Jumo 205 was an outstanding engine. However, opposed piston engines were developed by many companies, e.g. Fairbanks Morse, Commer, Napier, Rolls Royce, Leyland, and KMDB. Today, KMDB in the Ukraine still markets a two-stroke multifuel engine with six cylinders 1500 HP version of the 6TD series of engine.
Posted by: gryf | 03 August 2021 at 09:25 AM
Gemini has one for small planes
https://www.geminidiesel.aero/aviation
Posted by: SJC | 03 August 2021 at 01:22 PM