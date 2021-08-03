Foresight to work with Chery and Guide Infrared on autonomous vehicles

Israel-based Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (earlier post) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a multiphase business cooperation with Wuhu Chery Technology Co., LTD (Chery), a global Chinese vehicle manufacturer and Xuanyuan Idrive Technology Co. Ltd. (XY), a subsidiary of Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. (Guide Infrared), a leading Chinese developer and manufacturer of infrared thermal imaging systems.

During the first phase, Chery will test the QuadSight vision prototype system for the purpose of evaluating Foresight’s technology and its potential further integration into advanced solutions for vehicles manufactured by Chery. Upon successful evaluation, the parties will negotiate a commercial agreement for the co-development of advanced solutions based on Foresight’s technology integrated with XY’s automotive sensors.

The advanced solutions are designed for potential integration into semi- and fully autonomous vehicles manufactured by Chery.

As a part of the cooperation, the parties will consider establishing a joint venture in China, by themselves or with third parties. Furthermore, the parties are considering promoting and selling the advanced solutions in Greater China through the joint venture.

Additionally, to help accelerate innovation in the autonomous vehicles market and enable Foresight’s product expansion, Chery will consider a strategic investment in Foresight, in an amount and upon terms and conditions to be negotiated in the future.

By signing this cooperation MOU with a leading automotive OEM, we continue our strategy to expand our presence in the Chinese automotive market. Our advanced 3D vision technologies combined with Guide Infrared’s thermal imaging capabilities potentially offer an accurate and reliable vision solution that can be integrated into Chery’s semi- and fully autonomous vehicles to enhance their current safety systems. I believe that this vote of confidence from another vehicle manufacturer, along with a potential strategic investment, may open the door for additional opportunities, worldwide and specifically in the Asian automotive market. —Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight

Foresight is developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.