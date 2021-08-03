GAC and Huawei partner to develop Level 4 electric SUV out in 2023

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
PNNL team finds biocrude from kelp and fish waste via hydrothermal liquefaction could be viable fuel for remote Alaskan communities
03 August 2021

GAC Group and Huawei: the two firms are partnering to develop a medium- to large-size electric SUV Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities. Mass production is targeted for the end of 2023. The SUV will be the first joint product of the two enterprises.

GAC is also working with Didi on Level 4 automation. Didi’s intelligent hardware platform, Didi Gemini, is already being road tested by several multinational car companies.

GAC Group embraces and encourages extensive technological innovation in its vehicles, and Huawei is a global leader in many types of technology. This strategic cooperation will allow them to build a new generation of intelligent vehicles and digital platforms.

This SUV and multiple other future models will utilize GAC’s GEP.30 chassis platform and Huawei’s CCA (Computing and Communication Architecture), as well as carrying Huawei’s full stack of intelligent vehicle solutions.

Since signing a strategic cooperation agreement in 2017, GAC and Huawei have worked together in the fields of intelligent connected electric vehicle technology.

In September 2020 in Guangzhou, the two firms signed an agreement to further deepen cooperation, with a focus on computing and communication architecture in accordance of the development trend towards software-heavy vehicles.

Data predicts that the EV global market will expand almost fivefold between 2016 and 2027; an annual increase of 20%. GAC Group is positioned to fully embrace this trend towards creating cleaner, greener, better cars, with GAC Motor aiming to produce an entirely electrified lineup of vehicles by 2025.

