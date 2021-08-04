DHL Express orders 12 all-electric cargo planes from Eviation
DHL Express has ordered 12 all-electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation. (Earlier post.) Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.
Alice can be flown by a single pilot and will carry 1,200 kilograms (2,600 lbs). It will require 30 minutes or less to charge per flight hour and have a maximum range of up to 815 kilometers (440 nautical miles). Alice will operate in all environments currently serviced by piston and turbine aircraft. Alice’s advanced electric motors have fewer moving parts to increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs. Its operating software constantly monitors flight performance to ensure optimal efficiency.
The aircraft is ideal for feeder routes and requires less investment in station infrastructure. The Alice can be charged while loading and unloading operations occur, ensuring quick turnaround times that maintain DHL Express’ tight schedules.
My compliments to Eviation on the innovative development of the fully electric Alice aircraft. With Alice’s range and capacity, this is a fantastic sustainable solution for our global network. Our aspiration is to make a substantial contribution in reducing our carbon footprint, and these advancements in fleet and technology will go a long way in achieving further carbon reductions. For us and our customers, this is a very important step in our decarbonization journey and a step forward for the aviation industry as a whole.—Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation for DHL Express
Alice has been specifically designed so that it can be configured for e-cargo or passengers. Eviation’s Alice all-electric aircraft is on track for its first flight later this year.
Very decent!
Lets hope the flights go well.
Dunno if they are still using the Kokum battery:
https://www.electrive.com/2018/02/15/eviation-aircraft-sets-sights-kokam-batteries/
But there was a fire:
https://www.flightglobal.com/airframers/eviation-alice-fire-involved-lithium-ion-batteries-which-ignited-after-hours-of-powerplant-tests/141228.article
So the tech is not exactly a slam-dunk
440 nm at 220 knots with 1200 kg at the same time?
Has anyone worked out what the total endurance is in hours?
Aircraft which always fly IFR (and that's most scheduled, regardless of weather) are burdened with a typical 1 hour extra endurance requirement (for missed approaches at primary, divert to alt, and then some time there).
In addition, fuels burns off, reducing a/c weight non-trivially en-route. Battery mass doesn't change with discharge. Both of these factors make e-planes a tech challenge at the moment.
https://leehamnews.com/2020/03/06/bjorns-corner-why-e-in-eplane-shall-stand-for-environment-part-12/
' You trade energy density (kWh/kg), power discharge capacity (kW) and safety. The cells heat up during charging and discharging. You need a cooling system to keep the cells at less than 60C°. Higher temperatures and you risk a thermal runaway.
To keep the cells under control, you need to monitor temperature and electric data for each cell. A Tesla size battery has 10,000 cells, so a 10 to 100 times larger battery system has quite some controlling gear that shall work at all times.
The battery containment must be able to contain a battery fire from these cells; otherwise, the battery system will destroy the aircraft’s aluminum or carbon fiber structure, which in the air means a crash.
The Formula E races run with carefully designed safety rules and precautions. Mechanics, drivers, and marshals are trained on what to do with unsafe battery systems and there are accident/fire fighting squads spaced around the circuit.
The energy density of these racing batteries is around 0.12 to 0.17 kWh per kg. This is when the battery systems operate at ambient air pressures. What happens at 35,000ft is not known (today’s airliner batteries are inside the pressure vessel). The Alice battery is specified at 0.25 kWh/kg.
We can see there is expertise in the market that can help the 200 UAM/Electric aircraft projects of today. But we also see what risks the technology entails, especially as entrepreneurs start pushing the trades listed above to get their specs to work.
I don’t think the air transport system has any idea on the risk level involved in Electric and Hybrid-Electric aircraft and the trip we have before us to bring the technology to a mature state.
I know Siemens woke up to the risks and decided Rolls-Royce was a better home for its electric aircraft project. Engine OEMs are used to and can manage high-risk developments (the gas turbine had far from a smooth development journey).
Once the accidents start happening, a broader audience will wake up to the risks with the technology and the craze around electric UAMs and aircraft will settle. It has already started.'
