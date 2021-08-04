Mercedes-Benz intensifies partnership with GROB for next-generation battery production

To help industrialize production of future generation batteries, Mercedes-Benz is intensifying its cooperation with its longstanding partner GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, a German world market leader in highly innovative battery production and automation systems.

The cooperation will focus on the system technology of future generations of Mercedes-Benz battery systems to be used in Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2025.





The focus of the cooperation is on the joint development and construction of highly efficient battery production facilities for the global battery production network and includes the assembly of both battery modules and battery packs.

Mercedes-Benz is thus strengthening its battery production capacity and know-how in the field of innovative manufacturing technology. Production systems from GROB-WERKE are already in use in the battery plants of Mercedes-Benz.

The global Mercedes-Benz battery production network is a key pillar of the Mercedes-EQ model offensive, and the foundation of our strategic shift from “Electric First” to “Electric Only”. Through our partnership with GROB-WERKE, we want to leverage further potential in the area of manufacturing technology in terms of efficiency, digitization and sustainability and thereby further expand our battery production capacity. —Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management





Mercedes-Benz already manufactures battery systems at its locations in Kamenz (Saxony), Hedelfingen (Stuttgart), as well as in Bangkok (Thailand), Beijing (China) and Jawor (Poland). The colleagues in Brühl (Stuttgart) and Tuscaloosa (USA) are already preparing for the start of production in 2022. In addition, a battery plant is also to be built at the Sindelfingen plant near Stuttgart.