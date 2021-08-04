Keysight launches Scienlab battery pack test system with high voltage silicon carbide technology

Keysight Technologies announced the Scienlab SL1700A Series, the next-generation battery pack test system for high voltage battery packs—up to 1500 V for automotive and industrial application.

Customers need labs with multiple test channels to develop batteries, but space and power supplies are limited. Keysight’s SL1700A Series utilizes new high voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology to achieve higher efficiency and energy recovery capabilities, which is crucial to reduce overall lab costs. It provides high power in a small footprint and is modular and upgradable to address future power needs.





SL1700A Series Scienlab battery test system – Pack Level – up to 270 kW

A battery pack is a complex system involving high voltages and currents, electrical and mechanical components, cooling system and a battery management system (BMS). All components require thorough testing to draw conclusions about the durability, range, efficiency and heating of the pack. Keysight’s SL1700A Series addresses these requirements and offers the following key features: