Ford Mustang Mach-E July sales up 15.8% from June; F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid up 23.4%; total sales down 31.8% y-o-y

05 August 2021

Ford’s electrified vehicle portfolio achieved a new July sales record, while expanding Ford’s electrified presence in California. Ford’s electrified vehicle sales were up 57.5% on sales of 9,103 vehicles, with Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid leading the way with sales of 2,854 and 4,498, respectively.

Sales of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E in July grew 15.8% compared to June; through July of this year, the Mach-E is now in second place in the rapidly growing battery-electric sport utility segment.

F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid had its best sales performance since launch, with sales up 23.4% compared to June. F-150 Lightning reservations have exceeded 120,000. Almost 80% of the customers for the fully electric Lightning truck are coming from other brands, with the majority of orders coming from California and bringing new people to the full-size truck segment.

With new truck and SUV vehicle introductions and sales of high series trim SUVs up 6.7% over July last year, transaction prices are up approximately $8,400 at almost $50,000 per vehicle. July’s incentive spend as a percentage of transaction pricing was 3.5% per vehicle, down more than 7 ppts over a year ago and 1.4 ppts lower than the overall industry.

On a year-to-year basis, Ford’s total sales were down 31.8% in July to 120,053 units from 175,908. Car sales were down 74.5% to 4,365 units; SUV sales were down 27.3% to 43,114 units; and truck sales were down 27% to 72,574 units.

