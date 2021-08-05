Volvo Cars chargeable models accounted for 25.5% of sales in July, 43% in Europe

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models continued its strong momentum in July, accounting for 25.5% of all cars sold in the month. In Europe, more than 43% of all cars sold in July was from the Recharge line-up.

Overall, Volvo Cars reported global sales of 56,883 cars in July, down 8.7% compared with the same period last year. The decrease was mainly a result of lower sales numbers in Europe, as well as an unusually strong global sales performance in July last year, when dealers started to open for deliveries after Covid-19 lockdowns. Further, volumes were impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors.

In the first seven months of 2021, the company sold 437,640 cars globally, up 31.7% compared with the same period last year.

US sales reached 11,575 cars in the month of July, up 19.4% compared to the same period last year. The increase was led by a strong customer demand, mainly for the XC60 which was the best-selling model, followed by the XC90. For the first seven months, US sales rose by 42.3% to 75,329 cars.

In China, sales reached 14,550 cars, up 1% compared with July last year. In the first seven months of the year, sales increased by 37%, compared with the same period last year. The highest selling car in China in July was the XC60, followed by the S90.

Volvo Cars’ July sales in Europe reached 22,408 cars, down 22% compared with the same period last year. In contrast to the overall decrease in Europe, the UK, one of Volvo Cars’ top European markets, posted a strong sales performance for the month. The highest selling car in Europe in July was the XC40, followed by the XC60. Total sales in Europe for the period January to July reached 189,230 cars.

For the month of July, the XC60 was the top selling model with sales of 19,132 cars (2020: 17,861), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 15,097 cars (2020: 18,726 units), and the Volvo XC90 with 9,694 cars sold (2020: 8,751 units).