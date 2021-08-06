Arrival co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft

Arrival, a technology company devloping a new approach to the design and production of electric vehicles (EVs), will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets.

An ever-increasing amount of data is produced and stored in the cloud by individual vehicles and fleets globally, but there is currently no standardized way of managing and utilizing that data flow. Arrival plans to develop models with Microsoft that simplify the sharing of data within a mobility and freight ecosystem.

These multi-tenant data ownership models will also increase the utility of shared data and serve as a foundation for multiple different stakeholders—including OEMs, suppliers, cities, and freight and logistics companies—to analyze these swathes of data securely and responsibly and apply valuable insights to their business.

This will provide these stakeholders full transparency and control over what data is shared and with who—enabling them to benefit from their data in ways never before possible. For example, this approach could allow easier access for an insurance company to process claims or set premiums to understand and manage risk better while remaining competitive in the market, or for cities to benefit from understanding more about traffic flows and how to collectively optimize the performance of transportation and freight providers.

The resulting open data platform will use Azure and machine learning to extract insights from the data, and edge computing to minimize vehicle-to-cloud data flow. By implementing a unified, canonical data standard and transparent data sharing policy, the insights drawn will enable improved vehicle designs, advanced fleet logistics and help spur advancements in mobility ecosystems and business models.

Arrival says it will be among the pioneers for this next generation of vehicle and fleet management and will demonstrate the many benefits of being able to manage and process data in this way. Its connected and intelligent vehicles combined with the development of new automotive capabilities will showcase best practice with regards to data management and analytics for this sector.

Arrival will utilize data insights to increase the efficiency for its customers’ operations. Arrival will also be able to use the platform to share data with other partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.