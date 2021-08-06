Biden issues executive order targeting 50% combined BEV, PHEV, FCEV sales share in 2030

President Biden issued an Executive Order (EO) that sets a goal that 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel-cell-electric vehicles.

The EO also directs the EPA to begin working on a rulemaking to establish new new multi-pollutant emissions standards, including for greenhouse gas emissions, for light- and medium-duty vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030. The EPA has issued its notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) for the MY 2024-2026 standards. (Earlier post.)

EPA is also to begin work on a rulemaking under the Clean Air Act to establish new NO x standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030. The agency is also to update the existing greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2029.

The EPA is also to work on a rulemaking to establish new greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty engines and vehicles to begin as soon as model year 2030.

The EO also directs the USDOT to begin working on new fuel efficiency standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027 and extending through and including at least model year 2030. (Earlier post.)

USDOT’s NHTSA is also to begin working on a rulemaking to establish new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans beginning with model year 2028 and extending through and including at least model year 2030.

NHTSA is also to begin work on a rulemaking to establish new fuel efficiency standards for medium- and heavy-duty engines and vehicles to begin as soon as model year 2030.

EPA is to coordinate its activities with California on the regulations.