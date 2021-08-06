bp bolsters UK blue hydrogen plans by reaching agreements with more ‎potential customers; 1GW blue hydrogen by 2030

bp has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a series of new ‎potential customers for its proposed clean hydrogen production facility in Teesside in north-east ‎England.

In March, bp announced plans for a clean hydrogen facility in Teesside (H2Teesside) that would aim to ‎produce up to 1GW of blue hydrogen—20% of the UK’s hydrogen target—by 2030. At the same ‎time, it announced it had signed initial MoUs to scope the supply of hydrogen to chemicals ‎manufacturer Venator and gas distributor Northern Gas Networks.‎





bp has now signed MoUs with four further potential customers&mdssh;with existing or planned new ‎Teesside operations—for hydrogen produced by the project. These can support and accelerate the ‎development of the Teesside hydrogen cluster and decarbonization of industrial users in the area. The ‎new MoUs are with:‎

CF Fertilisers, one of the largest global producers of ammonia and ammonia-based fertilizers ‎products, to scope the supply of clean hydrogen as fuel to reduce hard to abate combustion ‎emissions at its Billingham plant, whereas feedstock sourced CO 2 would be sequestered via the ‎Northern Endurance Partnership project.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of chemical products, to scope ‎the supply of clean hydrogen to its methyl methacrylate production plant in Teesside (formerly ‎operated as Lucite International).‎

Sembcorp Energy UK, owner and operator of utilities and services infrastructure at Wilton ‎International, an industrial park in Teesside, to scope the supply of clean hydrogen to its combined ‎heat and power plants and developing hydrogen infrastructure at Wilton International to enable ‎hydrogen supply to third parties.





These companies are seeking to decarbonize existing operations in Teesside by switching fuel from ‎natural gas to clean hydrogen, enabling their manufacturing facilities to produce low carbon products ‎as society progresses towards a net zero future.‎

Finally, bp has executed an MoU with alfanar Company to scope the supply of clean hydrogen to ‎alfanar’s waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, currently under development, in Teesside.‎

alfanar Company represents the new project investments coming to Teesside, aiming to develop ‎low carbon materials using clean hydrogen as a feedstock for production.