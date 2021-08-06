bp bolsters UK blue hydrogen plans by reaching agreements with more potential customers; 1GW blue hydrogen by 2030
06 August 2021
bp has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a series of new potential customers for its proposed clean hydrogen production facility in Teesside in north-east England.
In March, bp announced plans for a clean hydrogen facility in Teesside (H2Teesside) that would aim to produce up to 1GW of blue hydrogen—20% of the UK’s hydrogen target—by 2030. At the same time, it announced it had signed initial MoUs to scope the supply of hydrogen to chemicals manufacturer Venator and gas distributor Northern Gas Networks.
bp has now signed MoUs with four further potential customers&mdssh;with existing or planned new Teesside operations—for hydrogen produced by the project. These can support and accelerate the development of the Teesside hydrogen cluster and decarbonization of industrial users in the area. The new MoUs are with:
CF Fertilisers, one of the largest global producers of ammonia and ammonia-based fertilizers products, to scope the supply of clean hydrogen as fuel to reduce hard to abate combustion emissions at its Billingham plant, whereas feedstock sourced CO2 would be sequestered via the Northern Endurance Partnership project.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of chemical products, to scope the supply of clean hydrogen to its methyl methacrylate production plant in Teesside (formerly operated as Lucite International).
Sembcorp Energy UK, owner and operator of utilities and services infrastructure at Wilton International, an industrial park in Teesside, to scope the supply of clean hydrogen to its combined heat and power plants and developing hydrogen infrastructure at Wilton International to enable hydrogen supply to third parties.
These companies are seeking to decarbonize existing operations in Teesside by switching fuel from natural gas to clean hydrogen, enabling their manufacturing facilities to produce low carbon products as society progresses towards a net zero future.
Finally, bp has executed an MoU with alfanar Company to scope the supply of clean hydrogen to alfanar’s waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, currently under development, in Teesside.
alfanar Company represents the new project investments coming to Teesside, aiming to develop low carbon materials using clean hydrogen as a feedstock for production.
