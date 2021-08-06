Nissan targets 40% of US sales to be fully electric by 2030

Nissan North America has set a target that more than 40% of its US vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.





2021 Nisaan LEAF

Nissan just lowered the starting MSRP of the 2022 LEAF to $27,400 for the LEAF S, equipped with a 40 kWh battery and with 149 miles of range.

To build on the success of LEAF, which is now in its second generation, Nissan will offer the all-electric ARIYA crossover in 2022. ARIYA combines all the fun-to-drive acceleration and handling that an EV provides with a serene, refined cabin and advanced technology.

As consumer adoption increases, ARIYA will be followed by even more all-electric models to give customers choices and help them find the vehicle to meet their unique day-to-day needs.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As part of this effort, by the early 2030s every all-new Nissan vehicle offering in key markets will be electrified.