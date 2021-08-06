Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Biden issues executive order targeting 50% combined BEV, PHEV, FCEV sales share in 2030
Detroit Smart Parking Lab opens in September for real-world automated and EV charging testing

Nissan targets 40% of US sales to be fully electric by 2030

06 August 2021

Nissan North America has set a target that more than 40% of its US vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.

21LEAF4

2021 Nisaan LEAF

Nissan just lowered the starting MSRP of the 2022 LEAF to $27,400 for the LEAF S, equipped with a 40 kWh battery and with 149 miles of range.

To build on the success of LEAF, which is now in its second generation, Nissan will offer the all-electric ARIYA crossover in 2022. ARIYA combines all the fun-to-drive acceleration and handling that an EV provides with a serene, refined cabin and advanced technology.

As consumer adoption increases, ARIYA will be followed by even more all-electric models to give customers choices and help them find the vehicle to meet their unique day-to-day needs.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. As part of this effort, by the early 2030s every all-new Nissan vehicle offering in key markets will be electrified.

Posted on 06 August 2021 in Electric (Battery), Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)