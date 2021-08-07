CMOC expanding copper and cobalt output at Tenke Fungurume Mine in DRC

China Molybdenum (CMOC), a leading cobalt and copper producer, recently started trial production from its 10k expansion project at the Tenke Fungurume Mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





TFM mainly produces copper cathode and cobalt hydroxide. In 2020, TFM produced 182,597 tonnes of copper and 15,436 tonnes of cobalt. CMOC intends to boost its copper production at the mine to 187,300 - 228,900 tonnes and cobalt to at 16,500 - 20,100 tonnes this year, it said.

The 10k expansion project aims to boost daily ore processing capacity by 10kt to 25kt. The 10k expansion project targets a designed processing capacity of 3.3Mtpy of copper-cobalt ores and will add an annual capacity to produce 88,500 tonnes of copper cathode and 7,280 tonnes of crude cobalt hydroxide after fully ramping up.

Once fully ramped up in 2022, Tenke would have a total cobalt capacity of around 22ktpy. Not far away from the Tenke operations, CMOC is also undertaking a feasibility study on the greenfield Kisanfu mine with its partner battery manufacturer CATL.

Roskill observes that over the past 12 months, the supply tightness in the cobalt feedstock market continued with the absence of Mutanda ( earlier post ) and restricted DRC exports due to delayed shipments from South Africa caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spot tightness in the feedstock market, coupled with strong battery demand, have pushed the benchmark cobalt metal price high so far this year, with the price approaching nearly U$25/lb in July—a 40% increase from the beginning of the year.

Significant upside in cobalt prices could further materialize should the logistic disruptions in South Africa, caused by the ongoing civil unrest and the pandemic continue, although Roskill believes such impacts on the market are likely to be short-lived.