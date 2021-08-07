Fincantieri and Enel Green Power Italia to explore use of green hydrogen in ports and long-range maritime transport

Fincantieri and Enel Green Power Italia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to define an integrated solution for the production, supply, management and use of green hydrogen for port areas and long-range maritime transport.

In particular, the two companies will evaluate the possibility of collaborating both in the supply of green hydrogen to naval, submarine and surface vessels, and to industrial users within the port area, including the design and construction of the necessary infrastructure elements, including storage, where necessary; and in the design and development of a system for the management of energy flows, including through the involvement of other companies from the respective groups.

Enel’s Eugenio Montale power plant in La Spezia (Liguria region) will be used as an initial test site for the activities covered by the agreement, thus launching a sustainable energy transition path for the site.

In the context of the energy transition, hydrogen can make a valuable contribution to the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, aviation, maritime transport and non-electrified railways, provided it is produced in a sustainable manner. Enel Green Power is committed to the creation and development of projects for the production and use of green or renewable hydrogen, derived from the electrolysis of water powered exclusively by renewable electricity.

The Group has therefore started studying new business models that include the supply of green hydrogen for the decarbonization of industrial sectors, with partnerships and projects already being developed in Italy, Chile, the United States and Spain.

This MoU can successively undergo future binding agreements defined according to applicable rules and regulations, including those regarding operations between related parties.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, develops and operates renewable energy plants worldwide and is present in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Fincantieri is one of the world’s leading shipbuilding complexes, the only one active in all sectors of high-tech naval engineering.

It is a leader in the construction and conversion of cruise, military and offshore vessels in the oil & gas and wind power sectors, as well as in the production of systems and components, after-sales services and naval furnishing solutions.