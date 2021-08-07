Volkswagen to introduce the electric SUV coupé ID.5 GTX at the IAA

Volkwagen’s electric ID.5 GTX SUV coupé will make its international exhibition debut on 07 September as a disguised concept at the IAA Munich Motor Show. The first SUV coupé based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) features dual motor four-wheel drive. The ID.5 GTX is fully connected, can receive updates over-the-air and is fitted with Car2X technology.





The abbreviation GTX represents the Volkswagen brand’s new athleticism. It continues the tradition of the successful GTI, GTD and GTE models and transfers it to the world of electric mobility.

There is an electric motor on both the front and rear axle of the ID.5 GTX. The large lithium-ion battery between the axles enables a projected range of up to 497 km (298 miles).

When the ID.5 GTX arrives at dealers next year, it will be the second model from the sporty GTX product brand, and will give the ACCELERATE strategy another boost. Volkswagen aims to become the most popular brand when it comes to sustainable mobility. The goal is to increase the share of all-electric cars in Europe to 70% of Volkswagen’s unit sales by 2030. Volkswagen is aiming to become net carbon-neutral by 2050.