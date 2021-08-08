Chang’an study examines benefits of CTL F-T diesel blends on combustion and emissions

Researchers at Chang’an University in China investigated the effect of blends of Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) diesel fuel from indirect coal-to-liquid (CTL) and petroleum diesel fuel on combustion and emission characteristics under various injection timing (IT) and engine loads. A report on their work is published in the journal Fuel.

The common-rail diesel engine was fueled with pure petrochemical diesel (D100), F-T diesel blended in petrochemical diesel by volume of 30% (D70F30) and 60% (D40F60).

Among their findings:

D70F30 and D40F60 have obviously lower heat release rate in premixed combustion.

D70F30 and D40F60 present a shorter ignition delay than D100.

The two blends have a slightly smaller cycle variation than D100 in most conditions.

Blending F-T diesel can clearly reduce combustion noise at low and partial loads.

Blending F-T diesel with petrochemical diesel can alleviate the NO x -soot trade-off. Although NO x emissions of two blends are only slight reduced, soot emissions are significantly reduced.

