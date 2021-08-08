Chang’an study examines benefits of CTL F-T diesel blends on combustion and emissions
08 August 2021
Researchers at Chang’an University in China investigated the effect of blends of Fischer-Tropsch (F-T) diesel fuel from indirect coal-to-liquid (CTL) and petroleum diesel fuel on combustion and emission characteristics under various injection timing (IT) and engine loads. A report on their work is published in the journal Fuel.
The common-rail diesel engine was fueled with pure petrochemical diesel (D100), F-T diesel blended in petrochemical diesel by volume of 30% (D70F30) and 60% (D40F60).
Among their findings:
D70F30 and D40F60 have obviously lower heat release rate in premixed combustion.
D70F30 and D40F60 present a shorter ignition delay than D100.
The two blends have a slightly smaller cycle variation than D100 in most conditions.
Blending F-T diesel can clearly reduce combustion noise at low and partial loads.
Blending F-T diesel with petrochemical diesel can alleviate the NOx-soot trade-off. Although NOx emissions of two blends are only slight reduced, soot emissions are significantly reduced.
Resources
Panpan Cai, Chunhua Zhang, Zheng Jing, Yiwen Peng, Jiale Jing, Hongjie Sun (2021) “Effects of Fischer-Tropsch diesel blending in petrochemical diesel on combustion and emissions of a common-rail diesel engine,” Fuel, Volume 305, doi: 10.1016/j.fuel.2021.121587
