NEDO appoints Toyota and partners to study developing large-scale hydrogen supply chain in Chubu Region

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has appointed Sumitomo, Chiyoda, Toyota Motor, Japan Research Institute and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking to conduct a feasibility study on the receiving and distribution business of hydrogen in Chubu Region.

NEDO selected these joint contractors in the public offeriing for “Development of Technologies for Realizing a Hydrogen Society/Regional Hydrogen Utilization Technology Development/Hydrogen Production and Utilization Potential Research” and the study is scheduled to be conducted during FY2021 and FY2022.





In order to promote the utilization of hydrogen in Japan, it is essential not only to produce hydrogen domestically, but also to import large volumes of hydrogen from cost-competitive areas. To materialize large volume of imports, it is important to build supply chains from import terminals to demand locations, and to put priority on identifying challenges and find its solutions.

Building on the previous study of potential hydrogen demand in Chubu region by the Hydrogen Utilization Study Group conducted in February 2021, this study will focus on developing a large-scale hydrogen supply chain. The study will also address the economic viability of the large-scale receving and distribution business and sort out financial, technical and regulatory challenges for commercialization assuming that hydrogen is imported in the Chubu region.

Iwatani Corporation, Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Toho Gas Co., Ltd., Air Liquide Japan G.K., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (collectively Cooperation Companies), as a member of Chubu Hydrogen Utilization, and the five new joint contractors have formed the consortium to complete this study. Other member companies in the study group include Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., ENEOS Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., JFE Engineering Corporation, and Nippon Steel Corporation).

Further progress toward the FEED (Front End Engineering Design) stage will be considered with the completion of this study.