Loop Energy and Técnicas Reunidas partner to accelerate the commercialization of hydrogen-powered vehicles

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, and Técnicas Reunidas (TR), a global provider of services for investors in hydrogen infrastructure based in Madrid, Spain, have entered a joint market development agreement to secure future opportunities that require both TR’s hydrogen know-how and Loop Energy’s fuel cell technology.

The initial scope of this joint market agreement focuses on providing hydrogen-based solutions to several key vertical markets: transport agencies; truck, transit and coach bus service fleets; materials handling, warehouse and port logistics including drayage; urban delivery services; and stationary power applications.

With the assistance of TR’s on-site production and supply equipment, creating hydrogen both via water electrolysis and steam reforming of natural gas, biogas or bioethanol, Loop will be able to provide more convenient and cost-effective hydrogen solutions to their global customers.

Loop and TR are also exploring partnership opportunities to develop solutions that leverage both Loop’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell technology and TR’s know-how and experience in hydrogen technologies.

This agreement further expands Loop Energy’s Total Customer Care initiative, aimed at combining a portfolio of industry leading ecosystem of service providers and suppliers that customers can trust in their hydrogen technology adoption and integration. This marks another step towards providing a solution for OEMs to accelerate time-to-market and reduce engineering bottlenecks.

Our collaboration with Técnicas Reunidas is a major milestone in widening the hydrogen ecosystem and supporting our OEM customers in the market and sales channel development process. This is yet another progressive chapter in the global acceleration of hydrogen adoption and we are excited to provide our clients with access to a broad range of the best-in-class hydrogen technology available through partnerships like these. —George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer of Loop Energy

Técnicas Reunidas (TR) is a company specialized in the design and management of the execution of industrial plant projects throughout the world. Throughout its almost 60-year history, Técnicas Reunidas has designed and managed the construction of more than 1,000 industrial plants in more than 50 countries and specialize in the following business areas: refining & petrochemical, upstream & natural gas and power & water.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates.