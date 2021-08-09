Quanergy demonstrates first OPA-based solid-state LiDAR with 100 meter range

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of Optical Phased Array (OPA)-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, announced the successful driving demonstration of its S3 Series LiDAR, a solid-state LiDAR sensor using an industry-first Optical Phased Array (OPA) technology and a scalable CMOS silicon manufacturing process for cost-effective, mass-market production.

The demonstration was conducted in partnership with Zero Electric Vehicle Inc. (ZEV), a company that provides fleet electrification and EV platforms for companies looking to maximize their existing assets while transitioning to electric transportation.

For this test, a solid-state LiDAR test platform with single scanning beam was mounted on a vehicle, along with additional cameras to facilitate visual viewing. The test vehicle followed a target vehicle driving in bright sunlight at a variety of ranges&MDASH;from a close proximity to a distance of 100 meters&MDASH;while maintaining safety at all times. A target with 10% reflectivity was chosen to simulate very difficult-to-detect objects.

Quanergy’s S3 Series LiDAR sensor is designed to meet the most stringent automotive requirements for object detection and collision avoidance. The sensor’s unique electronic beam steering without any moving parts offers immunity to shock and vibration. The S3 Series provides more than 100,000 hours MTBF (mean time between failures), and it is targeting a price of $500 for mass-market production.

Dr. Tianyue Yu, Quanergy co-founder and Chief Development Officer, said that the company is working towards even more aggressive performance targets, including longer range, increased vertical field of view and data rate.

In addition to advancing the OPA technology for automotive applications, Quanergy is quickly expanding its reach and bringing Smart LiDAR solutions to many IoT applications. In addition to the strategic partnership with Sensata, Quanergy’s recent commercial IoT deployments include the:

Selection by PARIFEX as exclusive supplier of long-range 3D LiDAR for highway speed detection and enforcement in France;

First V2X (vehicle-to-everything) Smart City deployment in Korea; and

Adoption by Puxiang BioEnergy to optimize recycling processes and reduce environmental impact in China.

Quanergy recently announced a partnership with industrial automation distributor Power Motion to deliver 2D and 3D LiDAR solutions for industrial automation throughout the South Central United States.