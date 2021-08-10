Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FedEx Ground operators order 120 Xos electric trucks for 2021 and 2022 delivery
Nuclear reactor components 3D printed by ORNL now installed at TVA Browns Ferry nuclear plant

Eberspächer Vairex presents new air compressor product range for fuel cells

10 August 2021

Eberspächer VAIREX will present its new air compressor product range for fuel cells at F-Cell in Stuttgart, 14-15 September. These fuel cell cathode air compressors are a key component for the performance of fuel cells.

Eberspächer acquired Victori LLC, better known in the market as VAIREX air systems, in early July. (Earlier post.) Now, the company is presenting its fuel cell product segment under the brand name Eberspächer Vairex to a broad trade audience for the first time at F-Cell. The US company had already been developing and producing air compressors and associated components for fuel cells since 2009.

The air compressors from Eberspächer Vairex are available as single-stage and two-stage compressors with volume flows of up to 75 grams per second and pressures of more than 2 bar. The product portfolio includes solutions for fuel cells up to 50 kW.

The air compressors are supplied as a complete system with brushless DC motors and corresponding controls matched to the power, voltage and control systems of the various applications.

At F-Cell in Stuttgart, Germany, the company will present the VRB product line from the smallest VRB2 to the best-selling model VRB8. Multiple motor and controller options are available to meet a wide range of flow, pressure and voltage.

EB_Vairex_air_compressor_VRB8

VRB8

Also on display will be an example of the new product range VRC for fuel cells up to 150 kW—for example, in truck or bus applications. It is based on the same core technology, but adapted for larger, more powerful, higher pressure compressors. First prototypes are already in customer projects and verification tests.

Further, Eberspächer Vairex will use synergies based on this acquisition to broaden the product portfolio for fuel cells. Based on the technology of side channel blowers, the team is working on hydrogen recirculation blowers (HRB). These are already in use in initial customer tests for both stationary and mobile applications.

Posted on 10 August 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)