Eberspächer Vairex presents new air compressor product range for fuel cells

Eberspächer VAIREX will present its new air compressor product range for fuel cells at F-Cell in Stuttgart, 14-15 September. These fuel cell cathode air compressors are a key component for the performance of fuel cells.

Eberspächer acquired Victori LLC, better known in the market as VAIREX air systems, in early July. (Earlier post.) Now, the company is presenting its fuel cell product segment under the brand name Eberspächer Vairex to a broad trade audience for the first time at F-Cell. The US company had already been developing and producing air compressors and associated components for fuel cells since 2009.

The air compressors from Eberspächer Vairex are available as single-stage and two-stage compressors with volume flows of up to 75 grams per second and pressures of more than 2 bar. The product portfolio includes solutions for fuel cells up to 50 kW.

The air compressors are supplied as a complete system with brushless DC motors and corresponding controls matched to the power, voltage and control systems of the various applications.

At F-Cell in Stuttgart, Germany, the company will present the VRB product line from the smallest VRB2 to the best-selling model VRB8. Multiple motor and controller options are available to meet a wide range of flow, pressure and voltage.





VRB8

Also on display will be an example of the new product range VRC for fuel cells up to 150 kW—for example, in truck or bus applications. It is based on the same core technology, but adapted for larger, more powerful, higher pressure compressors. First prototypes are already in customer projects and verification tests.

Further, Eberspächer Vairex will use synergies based on this acquisition to broaden the product portfolio for fuel cells. Based on the technology of side channel blowers, the team is working on hydrogen recirculation blowers (HRB). These are already in use in initial customer tests for both stationary and mobile applications.