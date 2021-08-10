Embark to use NVIDIA DRIVE for Embark Universal Interface for the autonomous trucks

Embark Trucks Inc., a developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will use NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous vehicle compute platform solutions to power the Embark Universal Interface (EUI) and the Embark Driver software. By collaborating with NVIDIA and adopting the DRIVE platform, Embark intends to equip its test fleet with the automotive-grade, high-performance, and energy-efficient compute required to scale and integrate the platform within carriers’ fleets.





The EUI is OEM-agnostic and enables carriers to begin trialing and deploying Embark self-driving software on trucks from the carrier’s preferred OEM. The EUI is a set of standardized self-driving components and the flexible interfaces necessary to more easily and robustly integrate Embark's autonomous technology onto truck OEM vehicle platforms.

The EUI is currently being developed for trucks from the four major OEMs in the US—Freightliner, Navistar International, PACCAR, and Volvo—representing the vast majority of the Class-8 trucks on the road nationwide.

In order to meet the high safety and performance standards demanded by the Embark Driver software via the EUI, we need an enormous amount of compute power in our trucks. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform meets this need head-on, and allows us to outfit our partners and customers with the best self-driving hardware and software currently on the market. —Ajith Dasari, Head of Hardware Platform at Embark

The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is a scalable AI platform that features co-developed hardware and software that work together to enable the production of automated and self-driving vehicles, combining deep learning, sensor fusion, and surround vision for a safe driving experience. This end-to-end open platform allows for one development investment across an entire fleet, from Level 2+ systems all the way to Level 5 fully autonomous vehicles.

High-performance computing is critical to process complex AI algorithms and autonomous vehicle software. By using the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, Embark is adopting best-in-class scalable compute solutions to deploy robust self-driving software, marking the next step in Embark’s four-year relationship with NVIDIA.