FedEx Ground operators order 120 Xos electric trucks for 2021 and 2022 delivery

Xos, Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles has signed agreements with FedEx Ground operators to deliver 120 zero emission electric trucks across 35 different FedEx Ground operators based in California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Texas.





Delivery of these vehicles is expected to occur in Q4 2021 and 2022. Discussions regarding additional vehicle deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to these customers, as well as additional FedEx Ground operators in these and other states, are ongoing.

Working with FedEx Ground operators, who operate every day within FedEx’s global delivery and logistics network, both validates our business model and our innovative, cost-efficient, zero emission and operationally ready products, which are tailored for commercial fleets focusing on last-mile delivery. We are pleased to support the electrification of FedEx’s medium duty pickup-and-delivery fleet across several US states as FedEx continues to advance sustainability efforts and work toward achieving carbon emissions goals across its global business. We are thrilled with our current FedEx Ground relationships and look forward to expanding them further among the 4,000 FedEx Ground operators who support the FedEx network. —Dakota Semler, Xos’ Co-Founder and CEO

Xos vehicles are based on the company’s X-Platform 1, which can accommodate a variety of medium-duty bodies, wheelbases and range requirements up to 200 miles. The platform features a base configuration with battery packs center-mounted between the rails; additional 30 kWh battery boxes for extended range can be mounted outside the rails.

The platform architecture is designed in thirds so that the middle section of the vehicle can be extended for longer wheelbase applications.