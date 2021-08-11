BMW introducing updated iX3 electric crossover

BMW has updated its new iX3 electric crossover (earlier post). The European premiere for the new BMW iX3 will be at the IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich next month. Production will get underway at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture’s Shenyang facility in China in September 2021—both for the local market and for export.





Fresh design accents underscore the conceptual and technological links between the iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) for the premium midsize class and the BMW iX and BMW i4.

The new BMW iX3 is the first model to feature fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, and features a highly integrated drive system with electric motor, transmission and power electronics in a single housing. Packaged in the rear axle subframe the drive system delivers maximum output of 210 kW/286 hp and peak torque of 400 N·m (295 lb-ft).

This integrated drive system topology located in the model-specific rear axle subframe allows a substantial reduction in both the installation space required and the weight of components relative to the power they produce. This has resulted in an increase in power density of about 30% compared with the BMW eDrive technology previously featured in electrified models.

The rear-wheel drive vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. Range is up to 460 kilometers (286 miles) in the WLTP test cycle.

A model-specific high-voltage battery offers a gross energy content of 80 kWh. The amount of cobalt used in the battery has been reduced by about one-third compared with the previous generation battery in the MY2019 BMW i3.