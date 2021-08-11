EIA expects 7% increase in US energy-sector CO2 emissions as economic activity increases during 2021

Increased economic activity and a changing fuel mix in the electric power sector in 2021 will lead to a significant increase in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions this year, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) August Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). After decreasing by 11% in 2020, US energy-related CO 2 emissions will increase by 7% to reach 4.9 billion metric tons this year.

EIA forecasts coal-related CO 2 emissions will increase by 17% in 2021 because the share of US electricity generated by coal has increased significantly this year.

Despite significant growth in energy-related CO2 emissions as the U.S. economy opens up, we don’t see these emissions returning to pre-pandemic levels, at least in the short term. —EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley

EIA expects overall energy-related CO 2 emissions to increase an additional 1% in 2022, and emissions from coal to decrease 7%.

Other highlights of the STEO include: