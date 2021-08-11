Prince Edward Island and Lion Electric partner to deploy additional 35 electric school buses in the province

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has received an order for 35 LionC school buses from the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island (PEI). The vehicles will join the 12 LionC buses already operating in the province, which have been servicing routes in the Charlottetown area since early 2021.

Lion will also provide 35 Level 2 charging stations to PEI as it continues to build out its electric vehicle infrastructure.

The purchase was made in part using funds from the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island, which are contributing more than $6.3 million to the clean school bus project through the Green Infrastructure stream (GIS) of the “Investing in Canada” infrastructure plan.

With a total of 47 all-electric school buses in its fleet, PEI will be one of the largest operators of electric school buses in North America, with Lion as the largest heavy-duty electric Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the province.

Transitioning to electric school buses is a key part of the province’s larger Sustainable Transportation Action Plan, as PEI moves toward an eventual goal of replacing the entirety of its 332-school bus fleet with electric school buses, along with transitioning its transit bus operations to zero-emission.

Putting 47 electric school buses on the road will prevent up to 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions on the island each year.

Through the “Investing in Canada” infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.