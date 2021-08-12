Orders open for Mercedes EQS electric luxury sedan, starting at US$125k; OTA function updates

Two models of the first all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-EQ can now be ordered, with prices starting at €106,374.10 (US$125,000) and €135,529.10 (US$159,000) respectively. (Earlier post.)





The EQS 450+ with 245 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 18.9-16.2 kWh/100 km) and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW (NEDC combined electrical consumption: 19.6-17.6 kWh/100 km) will be available in Germany from the end of September, and in the US in the fourth quarter. Metallic paint and leather upholstery are standard in Germany. The EQS is the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas.





Mercedes-Benz Bank offers private and business customers financing and leasing options for the EQS, including a subscription scheme. Two vehicle insurance policies including electrical protection can be taken out online. These incorporate special services such as all-risk coverage for the battery, or insurance that includes the charging cable. The telematics insurance InScore represents a good value; with this, up to 30 percent of the premium can be saved through your own driving behavior.

New in the Mercedes me Store: OTA functions. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas. The launch offer:

The customization package with the additional sound experience “Roaring Pulse” and several mini-games (Tetris, Sudoku, Pairs, Shuffle Puck). The package also includes additional DIGITAL LIGHT animations for opening and closing (12 months’ use included in the purchase price, after which it can be extended via Mercedes me for €89).

The two special driving modes ‘beginner driver mode’ and ‘valet service mode’ (package price: €50).

The ‘highlight mode’: The vehicle introduces itself and its equipment highlights, activated by the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

The range of OTA functions is being successively expanded. This means that following the purchase and initial new-car configuration, some of the features of the EQS can be adapted according to personal preferences. This also includes enabling the rear axle steering with a ten-degree steering angle. In addition to the conventional purchasing of individual functions, customers can also take out subscriptions. Temporary activations and free trial periods are also planned.

After the purchase in the Mercedes me Store, the new OTA function is enabled in the background. A corresponding notification appears in the central display. The communication module installed in the vehicle transmits the data by radio.