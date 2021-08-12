Kia EV6 achieves product carbon footprint certification from the Carbon Trust

Kia EV6 (earlier post)has achieved product carbon footprint certification and ‘Carbon Measured’ label from the global climate change and sustainability consultancy the Carbon Trust, becoming the first Korean vehicle manufacturer to achieve the certificate.





The first EV6 models are expected to go on sale in the US in early 2022 in all 50 states with the GT model arriving in late 2022.

Total greenhouse gas emissions for the EV6 were measured using the PAS2050 Standards as part of the Carbon Trust’s product assessment. This covers emissions from the extraction of raw materials through to the end-of-life of the product and is measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO 2 e). The Carbon Trust ‘Carbon Measured’ label validates the accuracy of these measurements and provides customers with independently reviewed information about the carbon impact of their purchase.

Kia's Plan S strategy puts electrification at the forefront of the company's future and sets the foundations for a full product lineup featuring 11 new battery electric vehicles by 2026. The EV6 is the first model to be launched under this new strategy.

With its first dedicated EV, the company has focused on measuring and reducing its carbon footprint throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, ranging from the acquisition of raw materials; procurement of parts; transportation of parts; vehicle assembly, distribution, use, and end-of-life recycling.

The EV6 is the first model to be built on Kia’s all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and offers one of the best all-electric ranges on the market. Class-leading interior space and 800V ultra-fast charging add to the new model’s prospects.

A range of eco-friendly materials have been introduced to EV6 including PET recycled plastics, floor mats and seat coverings meaning one model contains the equivalent of 107 500 ml PET bottles.

The Carbon Trust is an independent, expert partner of leading organizations around the world. It advises businesses on their opportunities in a sustainable, low carbon world and measures and certifies the environmental footprint of organizations, supply chains and products.

This is important validation of a broad range of measures we are now taking to reduce the carbon footprint of a vehicle throughout its lifecycle. As we introduce more electrified models to our line up over the coming years, we will step up our sustainability efforts and ensure we are achieving high levels of transparency when it comes to environmental impact. It has been great to work closely with the Carbon Trust to achieve the Carbon Measured label as one of our first steps to implement new sustainability initiatives. —Sangdae Kim, Head of Strategic Business Planning Division at Kia

Kia fully recognizes its responsibility to adhere to sustainable practices. In 2019, the company obtained ‘Energy Management System (ISO 50001)’ certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and has recently applied for certification from the Korea RE100 Committee.