Chevrolet previews available four-wheel steer on Silverado electric pickup

12 August 2021

Chevrolet revealed that the Silverado electric pickup will have available—on select models and trims—Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels. Four-Wheel Steer is a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels, enabling increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics.


GM confirmed a high-volume battery-electric Silverado for both fleet and retail customers, with a GM-estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge for certain configurations, earlier this year.

Designed as an EV from the ground up, the Silverado electric pickup harnesses the best of the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability.

The fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will offer customers a variety of options; GM expects them to be in high demand.

Ford earlier announced that as of the end of July, F-150 Lightning electric pickup reservations have exceeded 120,000. Almost 80% of the customers for the fully electric Lightning truck are coming from other brands, with the majority of orders coming from California and bringing new people to the full-size truck segment. (Earlier post.)

