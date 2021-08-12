SwRI awarded $34M contract for R&D of autonomous and robotic vehicles for US Army

Southwest Research Institute received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to $34 million over five years to support the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center through research and development of autonomous and robotic vehicles.





SwRI develops autonomous drones and ground vehicles, such as this high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), for the US Army.

Through the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC), SwRI will support project management, research and development, modeling and simulation, software development, systems integration, testing and data analysis services. The contract offers clients options to procure services under specific task orders focusing on robotics and autonomous systems.

SwRI’s work in this space focuses on mobile platforms ranging from compact, purpose-built autonomous vehicles to automated high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWVs) and even larger tactical vehicles. SwRI has also developed aerial drones to be integrated with military ground vehicles.

SwRI began developing automated vehicle (AV) technology in 2006 through a multidisciplinary internal research program known as MARTI (Mobile Autonomous Robotics Technology Initiative). The project has evolved to serve military and commercial clients with development of automated systems using sensing, machine learning, and connected and automated vehicle (CAV) technologies.

For more than a decade, SwRI has supported the Army with development of autonomous robotic vehicle systems. SwRI’s robotics systems have been integrated onto more than 15 unique military ground vehicle platforms, some of which were deployed overseas as part of the Dismounted Soldier Autonomy Tools (DSAT) program.

SwRI has also played a key role in the development of the Robotics Technology Kernel (RTK), an autonomy software library that provides a set of common robotic capabilities across a variety of vehicle platforms.