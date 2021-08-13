Study finds total greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen “quite high” due to fugitive methane

“Blue” hydrogen—produced through steam methane reforming (SMR) of natural gas or coal gasification, but with CO 2 capture and storage—is being described as having low or zero carbon emissions.

However, a new lifecycle study by a team from Stanford University and Cornell University has concluded that total greenhouse gas emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are quite high, particularly due to the release of fugitive methane. The open access paper by Cornell’s Robert Howarth and Stanford’s Mark Jacobson is published in the journal Energy Science and Engineering.

For our default assumptions (3.5% emission rate of methane from natural gas and a 20-year global warming potential), total carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for blue hydrogen are only 9%-12% less than for gray hydrogen. While carbon dioxide emissions are lower, fugitive methane emissions for blue hydrogen are higher than for gray hydrogen because of an increased use of natural gas to power the carbon capture. Perhaps surprisingly, the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is more than 20% greater than burning natural gas or coal for heat and some 60% greater than burning diesel oil for heat, again with our default assumptions. In a sensitivity analysis in which the methane emission rate from natural gas is reduced to a low value of 1.54%, greenhouse gas emissions from blue hydrogen are still greater than from simply burning natural gas, and are only 18%-25% less than for gray hydrogen. Our analysis assumes that captured carbon dioxide can be stored indefinitely, an optimistic and unproven assumption. Even if true though, the use of blue hydrogen appears difficult to justify on climate grounds. —Howarth and Jacobson





Comparison of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from gray hydrogen, blue hydrogen with carbon dioxide capture from the SMR process but not from the exhaust flue gases created from burning natural gas to run the SMR equipment, blue hydrogen with carbon dioxide capture from both the SMR process and from the exhaust flue gases, natural gas burned for heat generation, diesel oil burned for heat, and coal burned for heat.



Carbon dioxide emissions, including emissions from developing, processing, and transporting the fuels, are shown in orange. Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of fugitive, unburned methane are shown in red. The methane leakage rate is 3.5%. Howarth and Jacobson (2021)

