Finnish Minerals Group and FREYR to work together to establish battery cell production in Finland

Finnish Minerals Group and Norway-based FREYR Battery have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue co-operation in implementing a battery cell investment in Finland. The parties will be identifying co-operation and business models, and technological implementation options for the plant, as well as evaluating the possibility of establishing the plant in the city of Vaasa.

One of Finnish Minerals Group’s strategic objectives is to create a sustainable battery value chain in Finland. As part of this, our objective of introducing precursor and cathode active material production investments is already well progressed. Now our disclosed strategic partnership with FREYR marks the next logical step in our work to put Finland to the map of European cell plant projects. FREYR has the right ambitions of speed and scale, and we share the same commitment to ESG as fundamental value drivers. —Matti Hietanen, CEO of Finnish Minerals Group

Developing strong regional value chains for the supply of sustainable, low-carbon battery materials to our planned factories in Norway and the potential factories in the Nordic region with short-traveled materials is a key element of FREYR’s ambition of providing battery cells produced with the industry’s lowest CO 2 -footprint and high ESG standards for all our customers. —Torstein Dale Sjøtveit, the founder and Executive Chairman of FREYR

FREYR is a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity and is just starting to build a cell production pilot facility in Mo i Rana, northern Norway. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The city of Vaasa has reserved a 90-hectare site for the potential cell plant. The site is adjacent to the battery cathode material production facility currently under development by Johnson Matthey in strategic partnership with Finnish Minerals Group. (Earlier post.)

In the value chain of lithium-ion batteries, battery cell production follows the precursor cathode active material (pCAM) and cathode active material (CAM) production phases, in which Finnish Minerals Group is already working on projects with its partners. The co-operation with FREYR concerns cell production.