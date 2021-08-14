Lilium intends to enter $1B alliance with Azul airlines for electric aviation in Brazil; partnership with CUSTOMCELLS

Lilium GmbH, a developer of regional electric air mobility solutions (earlier post), intends to enter into a $1-billion commercial deal and strategic alliance with Brazilian airline Azul.

Lilium plans to work with Azul to transform high-speed regional transportation in a country which sees close to 100 million domestic air passengers a year and is currently one of the world’s leading civilian helicopter and business aviation markets.

Combining Azul’s deep knowledge of the Brazilian market with Lilium’s eVTOL aircraft platform, the companies plan to negotiate the terms for the establishment of a co-branded network in Brazil.

As part of the commercial arrangement, Lilium would intend to sell 220 aircraft for Azul to operate across the network expected to start in 2025 for an aggregate value of up to $1 billion. The strategic alliance and aircraft order with Azul remain subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and definitive documentation relating thereto.

Azul would expect to operate and maintain the Lilium Jet fleet, while Lilium would provide an aircraft health monitoring platform, replacement batteries and other custom spare parts. Azul also expects to support Lilium with the necessary regulatory approval processes in Brazil for certification of the Lilium Jet and any other required regulatory approvals.

In July, Lilium announced a partnership with CUSTOMCELLS, the German manufacturer of customer specific lithium-ion battery cells. CUSTOMCELLS, which supplies international aviation, automotive and military customers, including Porsche AG, will be one of Lilium’s prime suppliers, manufacturing lithium-ion batteries at scale for the all-electric 7-Seater Lilium Jet.

Utilizing Lilium’s licensed technology, CUSTOMCELLS will industrialize battery cells for high-quality series production at its Tübingen location.

In June, CUSTOMCELLS launched a joint venture with Porsche, named Cellforce Group, to produce high-performance silicon-anode batteries at their Weissach Development Center. Porsche also recently participated in an investment round for CUSTOMCELLS through its venture capital arm, Porsche Ventures.

The proprietary technology at the core of the Lilium Jet is Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT). Electric jet engines integrated into the wing flaps provide advantages in payload, aerodynamic efficiency and a lower noise profile, while also providing thrust vector control to maneuver the Lilium Jet through every phase of flight.

The electric jet engines rely on just a single stage rotor/stator system driven by an electric motor.

Lilium plans to be in operation in multiple regions in 2025, offering people the opportunity to travel faster than existing high-speed alternatives and with zero-operating emissions. Lilium’s Brazil launch plans would be expected to provide significant incremental revenue alongside previously announced network launch plans in Europe and the US.

Lilium’s vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are planned to launch in 2024.