CMOC to invest $2.5B to expand copper and cobalt output at TFM mine in DRC

China Molybdenum (CMOC) will invest US$2.51 billion to expand production capacity of its Tenke Fungurume mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In July, the company started trial production from a 10k expansion at another site in the mine. (Earlier post.)

The expansion project, which is expected to be online in 2023, will include construction of three ore production lines which will add a total 12.4 millions tonnes per year processing capacity of copper-cobalt ores, including 3.3 Mtpy for oxidized ores and 9.1 Mtpy for mixed ores. This is estimated to expand the mine’s average annual copper output by 200,000 tonnes and cobalt output by 17,000 tonnes.

Metals analyst Roskill noted that there is a growing trend for DRC miners to transition from open-pit mining to underground mining, from oxidized orebodies to sulfide orebodies to unlock the resource potential and extend the mine life.

While TFM’s 10K expansion project focuses on processing oxidized ores, the new mixed ore project targets deeper at the transition zone between oxidized ore and sulfide ore reserves.