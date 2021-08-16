GEV signs MOU with the HyEnergy project to study green hydrogen exports from Australia

Global Energy Ventures entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Province Resources and Total Eren (together the HyEnergy Project partners) to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on exporting green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project, located in the Gascoyne region, in Western Australia, to nominated markets in the Asia-Pacific region.





The scope of the study includes transport from the onshore hydrogen gas production facility to an offshore ship loading buoy and then on to nominated Asia-Pacific markets utilizing GEV’s compressed hydrogen shipping solution. (Earlier post.)

The purpose of the study is to provide the HyEnergy Project partners with sufficient confidence to warrant the selection of compressed hydrogen as a preferred export method in the next phase of project engineering.

The MOU is non-binding, non-exclusive, and expires on 31 December 2022.

Province and Total Eren signed a binding MOU in April 2021 to undertake a feasibility study in view of potentially developing a major green hydrogen project to be located in the Shire of Carnarvon, in the Gascoyne region, in Western Australia.

The project is to be developed in phases totaling up to 8 GW in installed renewable energy capacity to be owned by Total Eren, and downstream assets to be equally owned (50/50) by Total Eren and Province.

The HyEnergy Project is completing a scoping study aimed for completion in 2021.



