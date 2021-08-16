MOL, Origin Energy to undertake joint study of Australia’s green ammonia business supply chain

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 August 2021

Mitsui OSK Lines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint study to build a supply chain of renewable energy-derived ammonia (green ammonia) with Australian energy company Origin Energy.

Origin is pursuing a number of green ammonia and hydrogen projects, including a green ammonia export project in Bell Bay, Tasmania, with first cargo targeted for 2026. MOL and Origin will complete a feasibility study on marine transportation of ammonia, demand in Japan and Asia and developing a supply chain by December of this year.

As a next-generation clean energy source that produces no carbon dioxide during combustion, and as a carrier for transporting hydrogen, ammonia is a promising energy resource that can help meet the 2050 target set by the Japanese government for achieving a carbon-neutral society. In addition, green ammonia—produced using a renewable energy source that emits no CO2—can make a contribution to reducing CO2 in the supply chain.

210811a

The MOL Group aims at net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1”. It will not only reduce GHG emissions from its operated vessels, but also contribute to reducing GHG emissions generated by society and realizing a low-carbon society by taking a proactive approach to building supply chains for cleaner energy resources.

16 August 2021

