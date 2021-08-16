thyssenkrupp to perform green hydrogen & ammonia technical study for Helios US$1B UAE plant

thyssenkrupp has been awarded a contract to perform a technical study for a new green hydrogen and green ammonia project by the Emirati company Helios.

A water electrolysis plant as well as a facility for sustainable ammonia production are planned to be constructed at KIZAD in Abu Dhabi, UAE, based on thyssenkrupp technology. It will be the first commercial plant to produce CO 2 -free green ammonia from renewable resources in the UAE.

The planned facility will integrate thyssenkrupp’s green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies with the first phase set to incorporate a multi-megawatt electrolyzer plant and an ammonia production facility with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum with a next step to increase this to 200,000 tonnes per annum.

This project is another important milestone for in the UAE’s shift to a lower carbon renewable energy future. The new facility will produce green ammonia which is an energy carrier that enables easy transportation of renewable energy e.g. via ship. It can also be used as emission-free transport fuel and in the fertilizer and chemical industries. —M. K. Saiyed, Managing Director of Helios

Helios Industry is a privately-owned special project vehicle company (SPV) established in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to design, develop, finance, construct, own and operate a green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility project at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). Helios plans to invest more than AED3.67 billion (US$1 billion) in the construction of the facility over several years, which it aims to develop with local and international partners in two phases and is projected to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

The Helios facility located in KIZAD will be powered by a dedicated 800-megawatt solar power plant within KIZAD. The plant will use solar power to electrolyze water. At peak capacity, 40,000 tonnes of the green hydrogen released in this process will be used to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia.