Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet Holdings acquires spatial AI company CARMERA; scalable, next-generation mapping

Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor, has acquired CARMERA, a US-based spatial AI company that specializes in developing scalable, next-generation mapping solutions for automated mobility, a proposed transaction previously announced in July 2021. (Earlier post.)





The CARMERA offering consists of three components: detection APIs that identify map-impacting events; new vector APIs that deliver map updates; and base maps supplied by the customer or provided by CARMERA. Event feeds can be fully integrated with the other components or consumed modularly.

Following its acquisition of Level 5, the automated driving division of Lyft Inc., this is the second acquisition for Woven Planet, a group that is focused on mobility innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more.

The CARMERA team has been a long-standing, trusted partner to Woven Planet, and with the closing of the transaction, Woven Planet will immediately oversee their offices and operations in New York and Seattle. They will join Woven Planet’s Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) team, helping develop AMP to become the most globally comprehensive road and lane network HD map platform, enabling high-precision localization support to automated vehicles.

CARMERA’s strengths in map updates, change management and camera-based crowdsourcing from fleets will complement and help expand upon the HD mapping platform Woven Planet has already built.

The deal closure follows the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review of the deal.