Genesis releases images of GV60 electric crossover; first move towards electrification

Genesis released exterior and interior images of GV60, the brand’s first electric vehicle based on the dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), marking the brand’s first move towards electrification.





More details including specifications on performance and technology will be announced in the coming months. GV60’s North American deliveries are expected to begin in 2022.

The front of GV60 features a design optimized exclusively for the electric vehicle. The distinct Two-Line Quad Lamps add character to a refined and voluminous body. A wider and more athletic Crest Grille has been placed below the Quad Lamps to emphasize the dynamic performance of the vehicle and to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody.

Genesis has opted for a ‘Clamshell Hood’ for the first time, a single panel which combines the hood and fenders, creating a sleek impression for the EV model by removing lines between the parts.

The most noticeable feature in GV60’s interior design is the Crystal Sphere, a sphere-shaped Shift By Wire (SBW) that intuitively informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive.

When the vehicle is turned off, the Crystal Sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience. When you’re ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the SBW appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility.





The floating console, where the Crystal Sphere is located, looks as if it is hovering in the air, working with other unique features such as the slim cockpit and flat floor to provide passengers with a maximum level of openness.

The dashboard inside GV60 is designed in a wide and slim shape to augment the pleasant interior, emphasizing a high-tech atmosphere with a wide-screen integrated indicator (ccIC, connected car Integrated Cockpit) that connects with the instrument cluster and AVNT (audio, video, navigation, telecommunication).

GV60 has also epitomized the uniformity of interior design by applying circular details to the Crystal Sphere, horn cover, door handles, and side mirror controllers.