2022 Navigator first Lincoln to offer hands-free ActiveGlide

Lincoln is introducing the new 2022 Navigator—the first Lincoln vehicle to offer ActiveGlide. An evolution of Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition, Lincoln ActiveGlide adds a new level of convenience for drivers.





Signature blue light cues appear on the digital cluster and head-up display to indicate when the system’s advanced camera and radar are activated, enabling drivers to operate Navigator hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways. The hands-Free Blue Zones include more than 130,000 miles of dedicated highways across North America in the Lincoln GPS mapping system.

A driver-facing camera in the instrument cluster monitors eye gaze and head position to help ensure a driver’s eyes stay on the road.

Lincoln Enhance delivers wireless software updates that bring the latest system and modem technologies and improvements to the new Navigator. The updates install new features and conduct preventative maintenance to reduce repair trips and improve performance.

The 2022 Navigator offers no major embellishments or nods to e-mobility—the body-on-frame full-size SUV is powered by an advanced 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that offers 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft (691 N·m) of torque.

(The company’s new rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive battery electric flexible architecture will enable Lincoln to deliver four new and distinct fully electric vehicles in the future. The first fully electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs, as the brand shifts toward electrification.)

Also new to the Lincoln Navigator suite of intuitive features is Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview that works to ensure a smooth ride. Body movements and vehicle motion, as well as steering, acceleration, and braking activities, are constantly monitored by 12 sensors—including a forward-facing camera—that read the road 500 times per second and automatically prompt adjustments up to 100 times per second to mitigate any unpleasant impacts.

The Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package now adds Trailer Reverse Guidance, which uses high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with steering guidance graphics to assist in backing up and maneuvering a trailer. The technology works with Pro-Trailer Backup Assist to make backing up a trailer or boat as effortless as turning a dial.

New standard driver-assist features include:

Intersection Assist: Navigator can alert a driver attempting to turn left by applying the brakes when camera and radar technology detects oncoming traffic.

Active Park Assist 2.0 offers Park Out Assist with side-sensing capability so drivers can confidently navigate out of a spot when someone is parked too close.

Additional standard features include Forward Collision Warning, Post Collision Braking, Distance Alert, Dynamic Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection, Auto Hold, hill start assist, automatic headlamps, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation and Phone As A Key.

The new Navigator will be built at Kentucky Truck Plant and arrives in dealerships early next year.