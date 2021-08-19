2022 KIA Sorento PHEV joins hybrid, gasoline models

The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV is the latest addition to Kia’s ambitious ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy and the fourth-generation Sorento model range, which was introduced last year in both gasoline-powered and turbo hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) forms.

The 2022 Sorento Turbo PHEV will arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.





The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has a targeted 32-mile pure electric driving range delivered by its 13.8 kWh battery pack, with a projected combined overall range of 460 miles, helping it achieve a targeted 79 MPGe combined rating.

Enhancing Sorento’s capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode.





The three-row Sorento PHEV cabin accommodates up to six passengers.

The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will be offered in two trims: SX and SX-P. It will be built in Hwasung, Korea alongside the Sorento HEV.

The 2022 Sorento PHEV is built on the N3 platform. Highlights include:

Wheelbase is increased by nearly 1.4 inches over the previous generation of Sorento for more interior space

Average tensile strength is improved by 4% compared to the previous generation of Sorento

Improved driving dynamics, ride and handling, and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH)

Distribution of impact kinetic energy forces through multi-load-path body structure

The Sorento PHEV offers a full suite of standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS):