2022 KIA Sorento PHEV joins hybrid, gasoline models
19 August 2021
The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV is the latest addition to Kia’s ambitious ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy and the fourth-generation Sorento model range, which was introduced last year in both gasoline-powered and turbo hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) forms.
The 2022 Sorento Turbo PHEV will arrive in showrooms in the third quarter of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has a targeted 32-mile pure electric driving range delivered by its 13.8 kWh battery pack, with a projected combined overall range of 460 miles, helping it achieve a targeted 79 MPGe combined rating.
Enhancing Sorento’s capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode.
The three-row Sorento PHEV cabin accommodates up to six passengers.
The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will be offered in two trims: SX and SX-P. It will be built in Hwasung, Korea alongside the Sorento HEV.
The 2022 Sorento PHEV is built on the N3 platform. Highlights include:
Wheelbase is increased by nearly 1.4 inches over the previous generation of Sorento for more interior space
Average tensile strength is improved by 4% compared to the previous generation of Sorento
Improved driving dynamics, ride and handling, and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH)
Distribution of impact kinetic energy forces through multi-load-path body structure
The Sorento PHEV offers a full suite of standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS):
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear (BCA-Rear) with parallel exit: Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is “seen” in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane.
Driver Attention Warning (DAW): Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver.
Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle ahead in the lane and in certain conditions, calculates distance and closing speed to issue an alert to the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist is detected in front.
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) - Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching.
Highway Driving Assist (HDA): Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front.
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Automatically changes set speed of Smart Cruise Control by using the speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated).
Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane.
Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves.
Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object.
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes.
Safe Exist Assist (SEA): Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock.
