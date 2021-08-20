Bird unveils new consumer e-Bike for purchase: Bird Bike

Bird, a leader in electric shared micromobility services, unveiled the Bird Bike, a new e-bike that you can own. A limited quantity of Bird Bikes are available to order now direct from Bird, and will be broadly available from leading US retailers this fall.





Designed to meet increased demand for retail e-bikes globally, a market projected to reach $23 billion by 2023 (source: Deloitte) and that grew 157% year over year in sales in the US in 2020 (source: QYResearch), the Bird Bike provides consumers with an electric vehicle to reduce reliance on gas-powered vehicles.

The future of transportation is all-electric. By expanding Bird’s consumer and shared products to include e-bikes as well as e-scooters, we are uniquely positioned to lead the revolution to eco-friendly transportation for the billions of annual trips that are five miles or less. With our new e-bike, we are creating increased opportunities for people to embrace micro electric vehicles beyond the 300 cities we partner with to provide our shared services today. Our e-bike is safe, durable and provides a stylish aesthetic and advanced technology that delivers a fun alternative to congestion inducing, gas-powered cars. —Travis VanderZanden, Founder and CEO at Bird

Bird’s consumer e-bike is custom designed by Bird’s in-house team of engineers and industrial designers who brought to market the Bird Three shared e-scooter. Bird Bike’s features include:

Thumb throttle, inspired by e-scooter throttles, helps tackle inclines with ease

Integrated LCD panel displays speed, distance and battery capacity

Bafang rear hub motor

36v / 12.8Ah battery, powered by LG cells, delivers up to 50 miles of electric range

Gates Carbon Belt Drive simplifies maintenance and extends vehicle longevity

Commercial-grade aluminum alloy frame provides increased durability for urban environments

Kenda puncture-resistant tires minimize the likelihood of a flat

Integrated, high-visibility LED Lights ensure 180° visibility any time of day or night

Pedal assist speed of 20 mph for efficient trips

Safety certified and IP65+ water resistant battery increases security and safety

Radius CX7 mechanical disc braking

Bluetooth connectivity with the Bird app helps Bird Bike owners easily turn on and off vehicle lights, view battery range and miles ridden

Limited quantities of the Stealth Black and Gravity Gray Bird Bike are available now with an MSRP of $2,299. The step-through (V-Frame) Bird Bike, as well as the step over (A-Frame) Bird Bike, are expected to be broadly available this fall from leading retailers in the US and in Europe later this year.