Bird unveils new consumer e-Bike for purchase: Bird Bike
20 August 2021
Bird, a leader in electric shared micromobility services, unveiled the Bird Bike, a new e-bike that you can own. A limited quantity of Bird Bikes are available to order now direct from Bird, and will be broadly available from leading US retailers this fall.
Designed to meet increased demand for retail e-bikes globally, a market projected to reach $23 billion by 2023 (source: Deloitte) and that grew 157% year over year in sales in the US in 2020 (source: QYResearch), the Bird Bike provides consumers with an electric vehicle to reduce reliance on gas-powered vehicles.
The future of transportation is all-electric. By expanding Bird’s consumer and shared products to include e-bikes as well as e-scooters, we are uniquely positioned to lead the revolution to eco-friendly transportation for the billions of annual trips that are five miles or less. With our new e-bike, we are creating increased opportunities for people to embrace micro electric vehicles beyond the 300 cities we partner with to provide our shared services today. Our e-bike is safe, durable and provides a stylish aesthetic and advanced technology that delivers a fun alternative to congestion inducing, gas-powered cars.—Travis VanderZanden, Founder and CEO at Bird
Bird’s consumer e-bike is custom designed by Bird’s in-house team of engineers and industrial designers who brought to market the Bird Three shared e-scooter. Bird Bike’s features include:
Thumb throttle, inspired by e-scooter throttles, helps tackle inclines with ease
Integrated LCD panel displays speed, distance and battery capacity
Bafang rear hub motor
36v / 12.8Ah battery, powered by LG cells, delivers up to 50 miles of electric range
Gates Carbon Belt Drive simplifies maintenance and extends vehicle longevity
Commercial-grade aluminum alloy frame provides increased durability for urban environments
Kenda puncture-resistant tires minimize the likelihood of a flat
Integrated, high-visibility LED Lights ensure 180° visibility any time of day or night
Pedal assist speed of 20 mph for efficient trips
Safety certified and IP65+ water resistant battery increases security and safety
Radius CX7 mechanical disc braking
Bluetooth connectivity with the Bird app helps Bird Bike owners easily turn on and off vehicle lights, view battery range and miles ridden
Limited quantities of the Stealth Black and Gravity Gray Bird Bike are available now with an MSRP of $2,299. The step-through (V-Frame) Bird Bike, as well as the step over (A-Frame) Bird Bike, are expected to be broadly available this fall from leading retailers in the US and in Europe later this year.
Why not remove the chain drive and install a generator driven either directly or geared from the pedal cranks. The battery can either be recharged via the grid or constantly from the generator as a buffered solution.
Posted by: yoatmon | 20 August 2021 at 03:08 AM