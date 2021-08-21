General Motors to recall all additional Bolt EVs, through MY 2022, for battery replacement; $1B cost

General Motors is voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall (earlier post) to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the new Bolt EUV.

In rare circumstances, the batteries supplied to GM for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects—a torn anode tab and folded separator—present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire. GM will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules, with an expected additional cost of approximately $1 billion.

After further investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and disassembling battery packs, GM discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant. GM and LG are working to rectify the cause of these defects. In the meantime, GM is pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of this field action.

This new recall population includes:

9,335 (6,989 in the US and 1,212 in Canada) – 2019 model year Bolt EVs that were not included in the previous recall

63,683 (52,403 in the US. and 9,019 in Canada) – 2020–2022 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs

Batteries with these new modules will come with an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty (or 8-year/160,000 km limited warranty in Canada).

GM is working aggressively with LG to increase production as soon as possible. GM will notify customers when replacement parts are ready.

Until customers in the new recall population receive replacement modules, they should: